3 months ago
BRIEF-Altisource says co is in communication with Ocwen and New Residential
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Altisource says co is in communication with Ocwen and New Residential

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Altisource Portfolio Solutions Sa

* Altisource responds to potential transaction between ocwen and new residential

* Altisource portfolio solutions sa - altisource is in communication with both ocwen and nrz

* Altisource portfolio - expects any potential agreement between ocwen and nrz will be consistent with and respect co's service agreements with ocwen

* Altisource portfolio - aware that ocwen and nrz have each stated that there are on-going negotiations for a deal

* Altisource portfolio - view efforts by ocwen & nrz to reach deal that reduces "uncertainty and strengthens relationship between nrz and ocwen as a positive development" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

