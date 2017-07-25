FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Altra Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 11:24 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Altra Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Altra Industrial Motion Corp

* Altra reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 sales $223.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $219.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp - ‍raises full-year guidance​

* Sees FY 2017 sales $850 million to $865 million

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp - expects full-year 2017 net income in range of $50.5 to $53.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.74 to $1.84

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp - expects full-year 2017 non-GAAP net income in range of $56.7 to $59.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.95 to $2.05

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $853.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp - expects full year capital expenditures in range of $25 to $30 million

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp qtrly operating margin increased 150 basis points year over year to 10.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.