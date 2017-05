April 27 Altur Investissement SAC:

* Proposes dividend of 0.24 euros ($0.2611) per share for 2016

* At Dec 31, 2016 cash position was at 3.5 million euros versus 1.2 million euros at 30 June, 2016

* Net asset value at March 31, 2017 at 37.25 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)