5 months ago
BRIEF-Altura Energy Inc posts Q4 FFO per share $0.02
#Market News
March 24, 2017 / 12:51 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Altura Energy Inc posts Q4 FFO per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Altura Energy Inc

* Altura Energy Inc announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results and 60 percent annual production per share growth

* Altura Energy Inc - capital investment in 2017 is expected to total $17 million

* Altura Energy- qtrly production volumes averaged 988 boe per day, a per share increase of 72 percent from Q3 of 2016 and 154 percent from Q4 of 2015

* Altura Energy Inc - expects to execute completions on all six wells by end of Q1 with wells coming on production in April 2017

* Altura Energy Inc - qtrly FFO per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

