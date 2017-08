May 4 (Reuters) - Altus Group Ltd

* Altus Group reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Altus Group Ltd qtrly consolidated revenues increased 2.4% to $109.2 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.25, revenue view c$112.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Altus Group Ltd says qtrly diluted earnings per share c$0.01