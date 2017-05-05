BRIEF-Carlyle and EOG Resources announce $400 mln drilling partnership
* Carlyle and EOG Resources announce $400 million drilling partnership
May 5 Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (Altus TFI):
* Q1 net profit 21.0 million zlotys ($5.5 million) versus 16.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 revenue 91.6 million zlotys versus 71.1 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8279 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Carlyle and EOG Resources announce $400 million drilling partnership
MUMBAI, May 22 Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agarwal as the chief financial officer of the company.
* AS OF MARCH 31, 2017, TIKEHAU CAPITAL'S ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AMOUNTED TO € 10.3 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)