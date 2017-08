April 6 (Reuters) - Alza Real Estate SA:

* Says reaches agreement to buy 20.02 percent of its shares from 35 shareholders in exchange of the shares of Urbas Grupo Financiero SA

* Says share value for exchange purposes is set at 1.2061 euro

* Says board does not rule out to propose delisting

