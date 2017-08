May 19 (Reuters) - Amalphi AG:

* SALES IN FISCAL 2016 TOTALED TEUR 1,833.3 (PREVIOUS YEAR: TEUR 1,710.7), WHICH CORRESPONDS TO AN INCREASE OF APPROX. 7%.

* FY EBIT LOSS IMPROVES TO EUR 672.7 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: LOSS TEUR -1,023.8)

* COMPANY IS PLANNING A SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN SALES TO TEUR 2,700