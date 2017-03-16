BRIEF-ElringKlinger: Klaus Eberhardt nominated new chairman of supervisory board
* Change at the helm of the supervisory board of ElringKlinger
March 16 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd
* Says appointed S Vijayanand as chief executive officer of the company with effect from april 01, 2017. Source text - (bit.ly/2nqwY0E) Further company coverage:
* Change at the helm of the supervisory board of ElringKlinger
* CEO Jan Carlson's total compensation for 2016 $4.5 million versus. $3.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: