March 16, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Amarin reaches the onset of about 80 pct of the target aggregate number within the reduce-it study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation Plc -

* Amarin reaches the onset of approximately 80% of the target aggregate number of primary major adverse cardiovascular events within the reduce-it study

* Currently expects independent interim analysis to be conducted before end of third calendar quarter of this year

* Amarin says will remain blinded to interim and ongoing results of reduce-it study until ready to be stopped at interim or final analysis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

