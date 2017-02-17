BRIEF-Guanghui Energy's unit will resume production after fire mishap
* Says the fire mishap on Feb 16 causes damages of 7.3 million yuan ($1.06 million)
Feb 17 Amata Summit Growth Freehold And Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust
* Fy net profit 251.37 billion baht versus 156.95 billion baht Source text (bit.ly/2m1PKqn) Further company coverage:
* Says the fire mishap on Feb 16 causes damages of 7.3 million yuan ($1.06 million)
* Announce that it has declared an ordinary fully franked interim dividend of 2.25 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 20 Australian stocks declined on Monday morning, dragged down by weaker metals prices and earnings concerns, with shares of Brambles tumbling after the company issued a profit warning.