UPDATE 2-Cyber attack hits property arm of French bank BNP Paribas
* BNP Paribas one of first big European banks known to be affected
June 28 Amax International Holdings Ltd
* FY revenue hk$11.4 million versus hk$10.5 million
* Directors do not recommend payment of a dividend for year ended 31 March 2017
* FY loss attributable to owners of company hk$983.9 million versus loss of hk$43.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
