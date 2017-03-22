FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Amaya adjusted earnings per share $0.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc:

* Amaya reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; provides 2017 update and full year guidance

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Amaya Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $560 to $580 million

* Amaya Inc sees 2017 revenues of $1,200 million to $1,260 million

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.23

* Amaya Inc sees 2017 adjusted net earnings of $400 to $430 million

* Amaya Inc sees FY adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $1.94 to $2.13.

* Qtrly total revenue $310.4 million versus $292.2 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.84, revenue view $1.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $307.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

