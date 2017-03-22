BRIEF-Amaya adjusted earnings per share $0.53

March 22 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc:
* Amaya reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; provides 2017 update and full year guidance
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Amaya Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $560 to $580 million
* Amaya Inc sees 2017 revenues of $1,200 million to $1,260 million
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.23
* Amaya Inc sees 2017 adjusted net earnings of $400 to $430 million
* Amaya Inc sees FY adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $1.94 to $2.13.
* Qtrly total revenue $310.4 million versus $292.2 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.84, revenue view $1.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $307.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S