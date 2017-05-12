FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Amaya reports qtrly adjusted net earnings per diluted share $0.56
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Amaya reports qtrly adjusted net earnings per diluted share $0.56

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc:

* Amaya reports first quarter 2017 results; announces proposed corporate name change

* Amaya Inc qtrly diluted earnings per common share $0.33

* Qtrly total revenue $317.3 million

* Amaya Inc - reconfirms its previously announced 2017 full year financial guidance ranges

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $316.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.05, revenue view $1.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amaya Inc qtrly adjusted net earnings per diluted share $0.56

* Amaya Inc - total revenues for quarter increased approximately 10.0pct year-over-year

* Amaya Inc - "continues to take steps to remediate these deficiencies and currently expects such remediation to be complete by end of Q2 of 2017"

* Amaya intends to change its corporate name to " stars group inc"

* Reconfirms its previously announced 2017 full year financial guidance ranges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.