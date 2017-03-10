BRIEF-Oak Hill Capital to acquire Checkers & Rally's Restaurants for $525 mln
* Oak Hill Capital partners to acquire Checkers & Rally's Restaurants for $525 million
March 10 Amaya Inc
* Amaya inc - entered into support agreement with pollard banknote limited in respect of 8.2 million shares of innova gaming group indirectly held by co
* Amaya - agreement requires pollard banknote present offer to innova to buy all outstanding shares of innova at price per share of not less than $2.10
* Amaya inc - agreed to vote in favour of, and/or tender all of its shares to, a proposed transaction of any form
* Amaya inc - amaya may terminate support agreement in order to accept a superior offer, subject to pollard banknote's right to match Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 23 Jay Clayton, the Wall Street attorney tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will face questions on his vision for the agency at his confirmation hearing on Thursday before the Senate Banking Committee.