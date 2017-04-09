BRIEF-Amaysim Australia to acquire Click Energy Group Holdings

April 10 (Reuters) - Amaysim Australia Ltd

* Acquisition of Click Energy Group Holdings Pty Ltd

* Has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Click Energy Group Holdings Pty Ltd

* Acquisition of 100% of Click for a total consideration of $120 million

* Acquisition is expected to be 20%+ eps accretive for amaysim shareholders in 2018 financial year

* Transaction to be funded with $40 million scrip6 and $80 million of cash consideration to click vendors

* Acquisition will deliver annual pre-tax cost synergies of approximately $5 million by end of fy18f

* Acquisition to materially increases size of Amaysim with combined Amaysim,click business generating a pro forma fy17f net revenue of $497 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: