April 18 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items purchased by premium customers - Nikkei

* Amazon Japan has teamed with Cocokara Fine, Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi department store - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2pPiMvs)