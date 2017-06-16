Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 16 Amazon.Com Inc
* Amazon to acquire whole foods market
* Amazon says transaction valued at approximately $13.7 billion, including Whole Foods Market's net debt
* Deal for $42 per share
* Whole Foods Market will continue to operate stores under Whole Foods Market brand
* John Mackey will remain as CEO of Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market's headquarters will stay in Austin, Texas
* Deal is an all-cash transaction
* Pound slides to 2-mth low with higher rate hopes doused (Adds details and quotes, updates prices)