4 months ago
BRIEF-Amazon to create 1,200 UK jobs with new UK fulfilment centre
April 27, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Amazon to create 1,200 UK jobs with new UK fulfilment centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Amazon

* Says to create 1,200 new jobs in UK in 2017 with new fulfilment centre in Warrington, northern England

* Amazon is increasing the size of its UK fulfilment centre network to 15 by the end of 2017 to meet increasing customer demands and expand product selection

* Warrington is one of four new fulfilment centres that Amazon will open in 2017

* Last year Amazon announced that it would open fulfilment centres in Daventry, Doncaster and Tilbury in 2017, creating more than 2,300 new permanent full time jobs Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

