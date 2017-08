PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Amazon:

* Amazon expects its French staff numbers to increase to 5,500 from 4,000 this year

* U.S. company announces creation of more than 1,500 'CDI' permanent contract jobs in France

* France keen to reinforce its status as a major European business centre, in the wake of the UK's Brexit vote last year and given the forthcoming French presidential election in April and May