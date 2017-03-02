FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Amazon.com's AWS says will make changes to improve recovery time of key S3 subsystems
March 2, 2017 / 6:37 PM

BRIEF-Amazon.com's AWS says will make changes to improve recovery time of key S3 subsystems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc

* provides summary of the amazon s3 service disruption in the northern virginia (us-east-1) region

* says s3 team had planned further partitioning of index subsystem later this year; reprioritizing that work to begin immediately

* will also make changes to improve the recovery time of key s3 subsystems

* have not completely restarted the s3 index subsystem or the placement subsystem in our larger regions for many years

* at 9:37am pst, an s3 team member executed a command to remove a small number of servers for one of s3 subsystems used by s3 billing process

* one of the inputs to the command by the s3 team member was entered incorrectly and a larger set of servers was removed than intended

* the servers that were inadvertently removed supported two other s3 subsystems Source text (amzn.to/2melOup) Further company coverage:

