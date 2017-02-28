FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Amazon's AWS says Amazon S3 service is operating normally
February 28, 2017 / 10:40 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Amazon's AWS says Amazon S3 service is operating normally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc:

* Amazon.Com's AWS says "we are seeing recovery for S3 object retrievals, listing and deletions" - website

* Amazon.Com's AWS says continues to work on recovery for adding new objects to S3 and expect to start seeing improved error rates within the hour

* Amazon's AWS - S3 object retrieval, listing, deletion are fully recovered now; still working to recover normal operations for adding new objects to S3

* Amazon's AWS - as of 1:49 pm PST, fully recovered for operations for adding new objects in S3, which was our last operation showing a high error rate

* Amazon's AWS - the Amazon S3 service is operating normally Source text : amzn.to/2mBly6J Further company coverage:

