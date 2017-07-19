FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ambac Assurance reaches definitive agreement on and receives confirmation of OCI support
July 19, 2017 / 11:15 PM / 21 minutes ago

BRIEF-Ambac Assurance reaches definitive agreement on and receives confirmation of OCI support

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Ambac Financial Group Inc

* Ambac Assurance reaches definitive agreement on and receives confirmation of OCI support for a transformational plan to conclude the segregated account rehabilitation

* Pro-forma impact of transaction as of March 31, 2017 to add approximately $8.02 of book value per share

* Ambac Financial Group Inc - AAC has also received confirmation from office of commissioner of insurance for state of Wisconsin of its support for transaction

* Pro-forma impact of transaction as of March 31, 2017 to add approximately $9.83 of adjusted book value per share

* Ambac Financial Group Inc - transaction, as of March 31, 2017, will result in an increase of approximately $361.1 million or $8.02 of book value per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

