BRIEF-Ambarella Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.92

March 1 (Reuters) - Ambarella Inc
* Ambarella -approved share repurchase plan authorizing repurchase of up to an aggregate of $75 million of company's ordinary shares through june 30, 2017
* Ambarella, inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.92
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.53
* Q4 revenue $87.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $86.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ambarella inc says q1 of fiscal year 2018 revenue is expected to be between $62.5 million and $64.5 million
* Ambarella inc says q1 of fiscal year 2018 gross margin on a non-gaap basis is expected to be between 63.0% and 64.5%
* Q1 revenue view $69.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: