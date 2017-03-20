FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Ambea says expects March 31 as first day of trading after IPO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 20, 2017 / 6:07 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ambea says expects March 31 as first day of trading after IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Ambea AB IPO-AMBEA.ST

* Ambea publishes prospectus for initial public offering on Nasdaq Stockholm, corresponding to a value of the total number of outstanding shares in Ambea upon completion of the offering of SEK 5,071 million

* Says price per share in offering is SEK 75

* Says trading in Ambea shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to begin on March 31, 2017

* The commitments from the six cornerstone investors, Fidelity International on behalf of various funds, Investment AB Öresund, Carve Capital AB, Catella Fondförvaltning AB, Didner & Gerge Fonder AB and RAM One AB amounts to SEK 950 million, corresponding to approximately 47.7 percent of the number of shares in the Offering

* Carnegie and Nordea are Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. Danske Bank is Joint Bookrunner. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.