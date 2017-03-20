BRIEF-Ambea says expects March 31 as first day of trading after IPO

March 20 (Reuters) - Ambea AB IPO-AMBEA.ST

* Ambea publishes prospectus for initial public offering on Nasdaq Stockholm, corresponding to a value of the total number of outstanding shares in Ambea upon completion of the offering of SEK 5,071 million

* Says price per share in offering is SEK 75

* Says trading in Ambea shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to begin on March 31, 2017

* The commitments from the six cornerstone investors, Fidelity International on behalf of various funds, Investment AB Öresund, Carve Capital AB, Catella Fondförvaltning AB, Didner & Gerge Fonder AB and RAM One AB amounts to SEK 950 million, corresponding to approximately 47.7 percent of the number of shares in the Offering

* Carnegie and Nordea are Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. Danske Bank is Joint Bookrunner.