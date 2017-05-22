May 22 AMBEA AB (PUBL)

* AMBEA STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION WITHIN LSS THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF RESURSTEAMET

* PURCHASE PRICE, WHICH IS FINANCED BY CASH, AMOUNTS TO SEK 194 MILLION, INCLUDING A NET DEBT OF SEK 6 MILLION.

* AMBEA'S BUSINESS DIVISION NYTIDA CONTINUES TO GROW WITHIN LSS OWN MANAGEMENT BY ACQUIRING RESURSTEAMET