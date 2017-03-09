March 9 Italian dairy group Parmalat:

* Amber Capital reiterates won't tender shares in Parmalat despite Lactalis raising buyout offer price to 3 euros a share

* Decision to raise bid price is "small step in right direction but there is still a long way to go"

* Parmalat shares could be worth between 3.8 and 4.5 euros each including possible cash-in from a lawsuit with Citigroup Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)