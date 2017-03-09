BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
March 9 Italian dairy group Parmalat:
* Amber Capital reiterates won't tender shares in Parmalat despite Lactalis raising buyout offer price to 3 euros a share
* Decision to raise bid price is "small step in right direction but there is still a long way to go"
* Parmalat shares could be worth between 3.8 and 4.5 euros each including possible cash-in from a lawsuit with Citigroup Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Inc reports a 6.0 percent passive stake in Hamilton Lane Inc as of March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nokjHr) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.