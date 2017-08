BRIEF-Ambu Q2 2016/2017 EBIT DKK 121 million

May 2 (Reuters) - AMBU A/S

* RAISES ITS OUTLOOK

* OUTLOOK IS NOW FOR ORGANIC GROWTH OF 12-14% AGAINST PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OUTLOOK OF 9-11%

* EXPECTS EBIT MARGIN BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROX. 19% AGAINST PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OUTLOOK OF 18%,

* NET INTEREST-BEARING DEBT IS EXPECTED TO BE IN REGION OF 1.5 X EBITDA RATHER THAN 1.6

* Q2 2016/17 EBIT DKK 121 MILLION VERSUS DKK 85 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 2016/17 REVENUE DKK 613 MILLION VERSUS DKK 532 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)