3 months ago
BRIEF-AMC Entertainment Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.07
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-AMC Entertainment Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc:

* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc announces record first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 revenue $1.283 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.25 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amc entertainment holdings inc says q1 admissions revenues increased 69.4% to $817.3 million compared to $482.6 million for same period a year ago

* Amc entertainment holdings inc says q1 food and beverage revenues increased 63.0% to $397.9 million, compared to $244.1 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

