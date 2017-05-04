FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-AMC Networks Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $1.98
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-AMC Networks Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $1.98

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - AMC Networks Inc:

* AMC Networks Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.10

* Q1 earnings per share $1.98

* Q1 revenue $720 million versus I/B/E/S view $721 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AMC Networks Inc - national networks revenues for Q1 2017 increased 2.8pct to $615 million

* AMC Networks Inc qtrly operating income decreased 6.4pct to $250 million, qtrly adjusted operating income decreased 4.6pct to $268 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.