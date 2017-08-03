FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AMC Networks Q2 earnings per share $1.54
August 3, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-AMC Networks Q2 earnings per share $1.54

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - AMC Networks Inc

* AMC Networks Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.88

* Q2 earnings per share $1.54

* Q2 revenue $711 million versus I/B/E/S view $714.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says remain on track to deliver on full-year total company outlook

* Says Q2 results include impact of impairment charges of $17 million related to AMCNI-DMC, company's Amsterdam-based media logistics facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

