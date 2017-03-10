March 10 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc:

* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc announces beneficial resolution of two matters

* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - AMC reaches agreement with National Cinemedia Inc enabling close co-operation going forward

* AMC Entertainment - reached an agreement that enables AMC to comply with department of justice's final order on AMC's acquisition of Carmike Cinemas, Inc

* Accounting impacts related to NCM agreement will occur in 2017 and beyond

* Amc divesting fewer than 20 Theatres from AMC and Carmike networks

* AMC Entertainment Holdings - AMC continuing, with a few specific exceptions, to own at least 4.5% of total equity of NCM for at least next ten years

* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - AMC absorbing up to $1 million of NCM's legal and professional expenses associated with NCM reaching the agreement

* AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - also settles unrelated litigation

* AMC Entertainment Holdings - on March 8, reached agreement to settle for $7 million lawsuit filed several years ago that was still pending as of Dec 31, 2016

* Deal includes AMC receiving a net of more than 13.75 million shares from NCM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: