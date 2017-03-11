BRIEF-DHT Holdings Inc acquires 11 VLCCs from BW Group
* DHT Holdings Inc Announces acquisition of 11 VLCCsfrom bw group and equity issue at $5.37 per share
March 11 Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc
* National Cinemedia- NCM and AMC reach agreement allowing amc to comply with DOJ’s final order on carmike merger
* National Cinemedia- under agreement, amc will receive over 18.4 million units in ncm llc as a common unit adjustment for its carmike acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* global paper and forest products industry outlook to remain stable on steady operating income growth