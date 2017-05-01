FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AMD reports Q1 loss per share $0.08
May 1, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-AMD reports Q1 loss per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc

* AMD reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $984 million versus I/B/E/S view $984.4 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Advanced micro devices -qtrly enterprise, embedded, and semi-custom segment revenue was $391 million, up 5 percent year-over-year

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc- on a GAAP basis, qtrly gross margin was 34 percent, up 2 percentage points year-over-year and sequentially

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc- for Q2 of 2017, amd expects revenue to increase approximately 17 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3 percent

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc Qtrly computing and graphics segment revenue was $593 million, up 29 percent year-over-year and down 1 percent sequentially

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc sees FY 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $140 million, including capitalization of production mask sets beginning q1 2017

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc sees full year 2017 revenue to increase low double digit percentage year over year

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc sees Q2 non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 33%

* Advanced Micro Devices -sees full year 2017 capital expenditures of about $140 million, including capitalization of production mask sets beginning q1 2017

* FY 2017 revenue view $4.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

