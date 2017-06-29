BRIEF-Stockholders of Delek US Holdings and Alon USA Energy approve Delek US Holdings acquisition of Alon USA
* Stockholders of Delek US Holdings and Alon USA Energy approve Delek US Holdings acquisition of Alon USA
June 29 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc:
* Update on non-core disposal programme
* Decision to retain European nuclear business
* North american nuclear operations disposal to continue
* In consultation with board of John Wood Group, board of Amec Foster Wheeler has decided to retain European nuclear business
* Co to proceed only with disposal of North American business, completion of which is expected later this year
* Iin full year results for 2016, North American nuclear operations contributed revenue of 83 mln stg and trading profit of 1 mln stg
* Further asset sales possible in July (Adds comments from Home Capital executives)