March 15 (Reuters) - Amec Foster Wheeler Plc:

* Amec Foster Wheeler wins 60 million stg contract extension for Centrica's Morecambe bay assets

* Secures around 200 jobs

* Original contract awarded to Amec Foster Wheeler in 2011 is now extended for a further three years to end of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)