April 7 (Reuters) - Amec Foster Wheeler Plc:

* Amec foster wheeler awarded us$48.4million design-build contract for upgrades in us water treatment plant

* Contract by u.s. Army corps of engineers to upgrade water treatment plant at bunker hill superfund site near kellogg, idaho. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)