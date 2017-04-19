FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Amedica concludes unaudited condensed financials
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Amedica concludes unaudited condensed financials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Amedica Corp:

* Amedica - on April 13 concluded unaudited condensed financials filed on Nov. 14, 2016 for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon

* Amedica - while preparation of financials for FY ended Dec. 31, 2016, identified errors due to failure to record one-time non-cash charge of $3.8 million

* Amedica Corp says one-time non-cash charge was for deemed dividend related to accretion of a discount on conversion of series a preferred stock

* Amedica Corp says increase in deemed dividend went from a previously reported amount $2.5 million to $6.3 million, an increase of $3.8 million

* Amedica - the adjustment causes an increase in per share net loss to common stockholders for three month period ended Sept. 30, 2016 from $0.30 to $0.46

* Amedica - the adjustment will also increase per share net loss to common stockholders for 9-month period ended Sept. 30, 2016 from $0.97 to $1.21- SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2orupHN) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.