6 months ago
BRIEF-Ameresco Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ameresco Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Ameresco Inc:

* Ameresco reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 revenue $174.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $171.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.37 to $0.43

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $665 million to $700 million

* Ameresco Inc - total project backlog was $1.49 billion as of december 31, 2016

* Ameresco Inc - board of directors has authorized an increase in company's share repurchase authorization to $15 million, up from $10 million

* Company expects adjusted ebitda for 2017 to be in range of $60 million to $65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

