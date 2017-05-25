FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-America First Multifamily Investors extends maturity of $50 mln unsecured line of credit commitment
May 25, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-America First Multifamily Investors extends maturity of $50 mln unsecured line of credit commitment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - America First Multifamily Investors Lp

* America first multifamily investors, l.p. Extends maturity of $50 million unsecured line of credit commitment with lead participant, bankers trust company

* Trust has increased maximum amount of partnership's $7.5 million revolving line of credit to $10 million

* America first multifamily investors lp - on may 22, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment to credit agreement with bankers trust company

* America first multifamily investors lp - bankers trust has extended its maturity date to may 14, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

