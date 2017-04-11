FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-American Airlines expects 2017 consolidated CASM excluding fuel and special items to be up about 4 pct
#Market News
April 11, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-American Airlines expects 2017 consolidated CASM excluding fuel and special items to be up about 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines Group Inc - expects the value of its net special items (before the impact of taxes) in the first quarter to be about $125 million

* American Airlines Group - consolidated CASM excluding fuel and special items1 expected to be up about 4 percent in 2017

* American Airlines Group - 2017 total system capacity is expected to be up approximately 1.5 percent versus. 2016 - SEC filing

* American Airlines Group - in 2017, the company expects to take delivery of 57 mainline aircraft; expects to retire 46 mainline aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

