FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-American Airlines expects Q2 revenue per available seat mile to be up about 3 to 5 percent
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-American Airlines expects Q2 revenue per available seat mile to be up about 3 to 5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc

* American airlines group inc - expects its q2 total revenue per available seat mile (trasm) to be up approximately 3 to 5 percent

* American airlines - impact on salary and benefits expense from mid-contract hourly base pay rate adjustment would be approximately $230 million for 2017

* American airlines - impact on salary and benefits expense from mid-contract hourly base pay rate adjustment would be about $350 million for 2018 and 2019

* American airlines group inc - consolidated casm excluding fuel and special items is expected to be up approximately 5 percent in 2017 - sec filing

* American airlines group inc- 2017 total system capacity is expected to be up approximately 1.5 percent versus. 2016

* American airlines group inc - q2 consolidated casm excluding fuel and special items is expected to be up approximately 7 percent year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.