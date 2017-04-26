FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Airlines Group Inc - intend to work with unions to adjust hourly base pay rates of all american pilots and flight attendants - sec filing
April 26, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-American Airlines Group Inc - intend to work with unions to adjust hourly base pay rates of all american pilots and flight attendants - sec filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc

* Says intend to work with unions to adjust hourly base pay rates of all american pilots and flight attendants - sec filing

* Says offered mid-contract hourly base pay rate adjustment for flight attendants, pilots of average of about 5 percent and 8 percent

* Says estimates impact on its salary and benefits expense would be approximately $230 million for 2017 and $350 million for 2018 and 2019

* Says to adjust hourly base pay rates to levels equal to highest rates currently in place at either delta or united Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

