Aug 1 (Reuters) - American Assets Trust Inc

* American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 FFO per share $0.49

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $2.00 to $2.06

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.49

* Qtrly same-store GAAP NOI increased 2% compared to same period in 2016

* American Assets Trust Inc - company reaffirms its guidance for full year 2017 FFO per diluted share range of a range of $2.00 to $2.06 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: