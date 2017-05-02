UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 American Assets Trust Inc
* Reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 FFO per share $0.44
* American Assets Trust Inc - same-store GAAP decreased 1.2% to $41.9 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to same period in 2016
* American Assets Trust - increased guidance for FY 2017 FFO per diluted share range to $2.00 to $2.06 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.