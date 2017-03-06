FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Axle announces proposed private offering of senior notes
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-American Axle announces proposed private offering of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc:

* AAM announces proposed private offering of senior notes

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - unit intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1.2 billion of senior notes

* American Axle & Manufacturing - intends to use proceeds to pay cash consideration payable in connection with AAM's deal of Metaldyne Performance Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

