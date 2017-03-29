FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - shareholder class action lawsuit was filed against Metaldyne Performance Group
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
March 29, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - shareholder class action lawsuit was filed against Metaldyne Performance Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc:

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - on March 22, shareholder class action lawsuit was filed against Metaldyne Performance Group, members of MPG'S board

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - complaint seeks, among other things, injunctive relief and an award of attorneys' fees and expenses

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - on March 23, plaintiff filed motion for preliminary injunction, request for expedited hearing before special meeting

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - on March 28, plaintiff filed notice with court voluntarily withdrawing his motion for preliminary injunction as moot Source text: (bit.ly/2nuvBv6) Further company coverage:

