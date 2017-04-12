BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol files for mixed shelf of up to $175 mln
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
April 12 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc:
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc says on April 6, 2017 entered into a credit agreement
* American Axle & Manufacturing - pursuant to agreement, lenders agreed to provide $100 million term loan A facility, a $1.55 billion term loan B facility
* American Axle & Manufacturing - pursuant to agreement, lenders also agreed to provide $900 million multi-currency revolving credit facility
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc says term loan A facility and revolving credit facility will mature on April 6, 2022
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc says term loan B facility will mature on April 6, 2024 Source text: (bit.ly/2p9xNIW) Further company coverage:
(Add background, details, table) NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bet on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators had scaled back bullish dollar bets on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the wake of his and the Republicans'