May 5 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc

* AAM reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.03

* Q1 earnings per share $0.99

* Q1 sales $1.05 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.06 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - non-gm sales increased to a record $347.1 million in q1 of 2017 as compared to $323.2 million in q1 of 2016

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - is targeting adjusted free cash flow of approximately 5% of sales in 2017

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - in q1 of 2017, aam's content-per-vehicle was $1,630 as compared to $1,611 in q1 of 2016

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - aam is targeting full year capital spending of approximately 8% of sales in 2017

* American Axle & Manufacturing - expect to incur significant costs and payments related to restructuring and acquisition-related activities during 2017

* American Axle & Manufacturing - estimates pro forma gross new and incremental business backlog to be about $1.5 billion for three year period of 2017 - 2019

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - targeting an adjusted ebitda margin in range of 17% to 18% of sales in 2017.

* American Axle & Manufacturing - expects annual normal business attrition to be between $100 million and $200 million each year during three year period of 2017 - 2019

* American Axle & Manufacturing - targeting sales of about $6.1 billion in 2017, which excludes mpg sales for period between jan 1, 2017 and april 5, 2017

* Fy2017 revenue view $4.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S