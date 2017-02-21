FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-American Campus Communities reports Q4 FFO per share $0.58
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-American Campus Communities reports Q4 FFO per share $0.58

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - American Campus Communities Inc:

* American Campus Communities Inc reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results

* Q4 FFO per share $0.58

* Q4 revenue $204 million versus I/B/E/S view $195.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $2.34 to $2.44

* Sees FY 2017 ffom in range of $2.32 to $2.42 per fully diluted share

* American Campus Communities Inc - same store wholly-owned average physical occupancy of 97.6 percent for Q4 2016 compared to 98.1 percent for Q4 2015

* For quarter, increased same store wholly-owned net operating income (noi) by 2.1 percent over q4 2015

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.